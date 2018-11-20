Oregon water, sewer rates could be on the rise

OREGON (WTOL) - If you live in Oregon, you could see a jump in your water and sewer rates.
Oregon City Council moved the issue to their regular meeting on Monday for an official vote next week.
When you break it down, neighbors in Oregon would see a 22% increase over three years. For the typical Oregon water and sewer customer, their bill would increase by about $12 a month or $36 dollar a quarter by 2021.
City leaders say they haven’t raised rates like this in nearly a decade. They say it’s needed now because of inflation, treatment for Microsystin, aging infrastructure and to repair water and sewer lines in their system.
Some administrators fear not increasing water and sewer rates could cost the city much more in the future.
While no one loves a rate increase, both residents and council members want what is best for the city.
"I think it's a good thing because we don't want to get into the position that Toledo is in and have trouble with our water," said Mary Ramirez, an Oregon resident. "So, if they want to spend the money then I am for it 100%."
“I don’t want to take and say what we’ve got, it’s good enough now,” said Kathleen Pollauf, an Oregon City Council member and chair of the Water and Wastewater Committee. “I want the best to keep going and at the same time keep the costs as low as possible.”
City leaders say currently Oregon residents have some of the lowest sewer and water rates, not just in the region, but possibly the state. They say even after the three year proposed rate increases they would continue some of the cheapest water rates in Northwest Ohio.
The topic regarding water and sewer rates will go before council at their regular meeting next Monday where they could vote on the increase.
Oregon serves 7,500 customers spread out over 28 square miles.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.