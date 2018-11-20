Non-profit seeks help following water main break

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Talk about terrible news for some people in south Toledo. A water boil advisory is under affect for many until Thanksgiving.
A non-profit in that area is now asking for help from their neighbors.
We checked in with the Toledo Animal Rescue to see how they're doing without.
A water main broke at the intersection of Wyman and Mercer.
Toledo Animal Rescue put a plea out on their Facebook page that they are in need of bottles and jugs of water for the animals due to the advisory.
As the saying goes, ask and you shall receive.
The community has stepped up to help their neighbors at the nearly century-old community staple.
Ben Morales said he just started following the Facebook page yesterday when he and his wife found a stray dog in their Temperance neighborhood. Fortunately, that dog was reunited with its owners, and Morales saw the post asking for help. He works in downtown Toledo and was able to take a few minutes of his day to help out.
“Me and my wife just love dogs and love animals and when we heard about the water crisis, we wanted to do what we can to help out, so I came on my lunch break and picked up some water and here I am dropping it off,” he said.
The folks at the rescue say this Thanksgiving, they've got even more to be thankful for.
Toledo Animal Rescue is always accepting donations. They need blankets and both cat and dog food for day-to-day operations.
“I have been so overwhelmed by the people coming. We opened our gates at 8:30 this morning and it’s just been one car after another. Children, parents, grandparents, everyone has been coming, people who’ve adopted animals from us are coming to donate water,” Janie Perry, Rescue Manager at Toledo Animal Rescue said.
The boil advisory is in effect until Thursday.
Those living on Wyman Street, South Avenue and Mercer Street will need to boil water for at least three minutes, then let it cool before using.
Toledo Animal Rescue was formerly called Toledo Animal Shelter. The non-profit has stood in the same location at 640 Wyman Street for 90 years.
