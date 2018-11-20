More Chilly Ahead As We Prepare For Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s not surprise that this has been one of the chilliest Novembers on record for our area. We’ve only had 4 days this month with an average temperature above average. But where do we go from here? There are some milder days ahead but the end of the month promises to bring another long lived surge of chilly weather.
Thanksgiving is looking cooler than we originally thought with the more mild weather holding for the weekend. Highs should climb well into the 40′s and close to 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Following the weekend we will be watching closely as more cold air approaches for the end of November and start of December!
