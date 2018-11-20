Jack Daniel’s creates coffee brew that tastes like whiskey

By WTOL Newsroom | November 20, 2018 at 6:54 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 6:55 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re not a coffee drinker, you might be one now.

Jack Daniel’s has jumped on the coffee bandwagon and started making its own brew that tastes like whiskey.

The company describes the coffee as such on their website:

Our unique blend of gourmet coffee is 100% Arabica, infused with authentic Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey, and roasted medium to provide a full-bodied rich flavor.  The distinct caramel and vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s® Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey are evident in each sip.
Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel’s is offering customers coffee beans, Arabica ground coffee and travel cups of the new brew, as well as their own coffee cups.

But if you want your coffee to have a real kick, you’ll have to add the whiskey yourself.

The beans are soaked in whiskey for a long period of time, but the roasting process takes away any alcohol the beans would have in them.

