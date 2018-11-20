Free disposal at Hoffman Road Landfill is Saturday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The final free disposal day of 2018 at Hoffman Road Landfill for city residents will be Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Disposal is subject certain terms and conditions.
Acceptable bulky waste items include:
- Excess trash
- Furniture
- Carpeting
- Mattresses
- Wood waste
- Scrap metal.
There will be no free commercial disposal.
These items will NOT BE ACCEPTED: paint, oil, televisions, monitors, chemicals, asbestos, liquid waste, mercury, propane tanks, medical waste, hazardous waste, flammable materials, toxic materials, industrial waste, corrosive or caustic materials, steel drums of any size, poisonous materials, yard waste, and items containing Freon, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.
Tires and boats will be accepted with a fee.
A current utility bill and valid photo ID are required to verify proof of residency. Residents must enter the landfill via Manhattan Boulevard. No entry will be permitted from Matzinger/Schwartz roads. City employees will be on site to verify residency.
Residents will be responsible to unload their own vehicles.
Small contractors may bring commercial waste or scrap debris to the landfill for a fee. Please contact the landfill at 419-936-3077 for information regarding commercial waste.
The city of Toledo reserves the right to refuse any loads deemed to be unfit.
For recycling resources and alternative disposal options, contact Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful at 419-213-2255 or ktlcb.org. You may also call 800-732-9254 or visit RecycleNation.com.
