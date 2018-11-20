Four fire departments respond to grain elevator fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, MICHIGAN (WTOL) - Fire crews worked on the scene of a grain elevator fire in Bellevue that injured one firefighter.
Crews have been at the Bunge grain elevator all day Tuesday in Bellevue and worked long to find and eliminate any hot spots.
According to a release from the Bellevue Fire Department, the call came in about a fire at the Bunge elevator just after 8:30 a.m.
After arriving, three other departments from Norwalk, Clyde and Huron River were called in as support.
Then, when the fire crews began extinguishing the fire in the elevator, a small explosion occurred, injuring one firefighter, who was transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and released.
The main portion of the fire seemed to have been contained around noon, but crews have remained on sight all afternoon making sure to find and spray down hot spots.
The investigation into the cause of the fire won’t be able to begin until after the fire is completely put out.
