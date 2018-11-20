First Alert Forecast: Snowy morning, cold day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Very cold this morning with light snow showers likely through daybreak. A minor accumulation, likely a fresh coating of snow is expected.
Temperatures will begin the day in the middle and upper 20s. Some sunshine returns this afternoon with highs only in the middle 30s.
It will remain cool and dry on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.
Thanksgiving day will be cold in the morning with highs in the upper 30s into the afternoon.
Warmer weather will return into the weekend with highs near 50 degrees. Rain chances are likely on Saturday with a few showers on Sunday.
