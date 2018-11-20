Families consider child safety when shopping for holiday gifts

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We have a warning for parents. Those toys you might be buying your kids on Black Friday, could actually be dangerous.
“You try to give them what they want for Christmas,” said mother of three, Tracy Pringle.
For her kids, that want is slime.
“Especially my middle daughter. She likes to make slime,” said Pringle.
Slime is one of the products found with hidden hazards by the US Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG. It just released its yearly toy safety report. The product was found to have high levels of boron which, if ingested, can can induce vomiting, nausea and reproductive issues.
Pringle said that does concern her and she might just stick to the “needs” this year before thinking about the “wants” for her kids.
“I’m just doing clothes this year. We’re not really doing any toys or anything,” said Pringle.
The watchdog group studied 40 products and 15 had hidden hazards. Smart toys for children like the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot can pose potential cyber security and privacy risks.
The report also found that on five search pages for balloons not inflated on Amazon.com, 87 percent of sellers did not have the proper choking hazard labeling. Small toy parts such as “rare earth magnets” also pose a choking hazard.
Don Ball said he mostly tags along as his wife shops for their ten grandchildren.
“All kinds of things, from cellphones to Playstation games to baby dolls. That type of stuff,” said Ball.
He said he and his wife think about safety when picking out gifts.
“We don’t want any small parts of the young ones and of course, anything that might provoke the older ones to do stupid stuff,” said Ball.
PIRG recommends parents use a toilet paper tube to test if toy parts are small enough to be choked on by children three years in age and younger.
