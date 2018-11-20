Facebook is down in parts across the US, and this time it took Instagram with it

(RNN) – Facebook is down. Again. For the second time in a month. In fact, it’s eight days after the last time it went down and we collectively barely made it through that national nightmare.
According to Down Detector, the outage is mainly affecting the East Coast, and since it’s got a few big population centers, they’re all freaking out - on Twitter of course.
And this time, the outage is coinciding with people traveling to visit their families for Thanksgiving. Facebook is making it so we have to talk to our families. Oh goodness. Pro Tip: avoid politics at all costs.
With the outage, where will people post about how annoying that person who is talking too loudly on the airplane? Or the “idiot” who cut you off on the highway? Or a meme commenting on that annoying family member?
You can’t even message with your friends or that cool group chat with the witty name because Messenger is down, too.
Instagram is down, too, so folks cannot post their lovely “tablescapes” they’ve got going on for the holiday. Or photos of their Christmas light display that’s been up the second after Halloween ended. Too soon, folks, too soon.
Oh, and the Dow is dropping this morning – Facebook is down 19 percent right after the opening bell.
So...I guess go to YouTube and find an instructional video on how to live off the grid?
