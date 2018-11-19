East Cleveland police search for 4th suspect tied to murder of Bedford man, 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Homicide detectives in East Cleveland are still searching for the fourth suspect accused of helping in the murder of a Bedford man and his 14-year-old daughter.
Demarcus Sheeley, who also goes by the nickname “Boom,” is a suspect in Paul and Paris Bradley’s homicide investigation. The father and daughter were tortured and found dead in a burning car in East Cleveland on Oct. 10.
Sheeley is an African-American male, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 164 pounds. His last known address is in the 9800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Cleveland.
Quentin Palmer, Ronald Newberry, and Koddi Gibson are already in custody in connection to the murders. Both Newberry and Gibson are currently being held on a bond set at over $5 million.
A court appearance is still pending for Palmer.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Sheeley. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
