4 departments battle blaze at Bunge plant in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (WTOL) - The Bellevue Fire Department and three other departments are on the scene of a fire at the Bunge North America Plant on Goodrich Road in Bellevue.
WTOL 11 viewers tell us it appears the grain elevators at the plant are on fire.
According to the Bunge website, the location in Bellevue is listed as a refinery. No word on any possible injuries or what caused the fire.
Bunge is an agribusiness and food company. As well as being an international soybean exporter, it is also involved in food processing, grain trading, and fertilizer.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.