Dear Ohio drivers, please stop driving over this rock in Avon Commons (lol)
By Sia Nyorkor | November 20, 2018 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:57 PM

Avon, OH (WOIO) -- For some reason, people keep driving over a rock on an island in the Avon Commons parking lot and the internet can’t get enough of the pictures.

The Facebook post by Tim Deditch on Saturday was shared more than 4,500 times.

It was shared on Reddit, too.

The Facebook comments are really worth scrolling through. It’s jokingly being called the “rock-o-shame.”

Seriously how does this happen in Avon Commons lol

Posted by Tim Deditch on Saturday, November 17, 2018

“I’m starting to think it’s the rock’s fault,” Reddit user “hikermike” said.

Reporter Sia Nyorkor is in Avon today to find out why drivers keep driving over it.

After the Facebook post went viral, someone put a hand-painted sign next to the rock to warn drivers.

