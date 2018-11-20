Dear Ohio drivers, please stop driving over this rock in Avon Commons (lol)

Avon, OH (WOIO) -- For some reason, people keep driving over a rock on an island in the Avon Commons parking lot and the internet can’t get enough of the pictures.
The Facebook post by Tim Deditch on Saturday was shared more than 4,500 times.
The Facebook comments are really worth scrolling through. It’s jokingly being called the “rock-o-shame.”
“I’m starting to think it’s the rock’s fault,” Reddit user “hikermike” said.
Reporter Sia Nyorkor is in Avon today to find out why drivers keep driving over it.
After the Facebook post went viral, someone put a hand-painted sign next to the rock to warn drivers.
