CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Naked man spotted stealing from Florence home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A naked man caught on camera while stealing from a Florence home has been arrested, according to authorities.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Lawrence, 47, was arrested Friday, Nov. 16 in connection with at least four burglaries.
The PCSO said the first happened in August 2018.
Authorities said a man, later identified as Lawrence, was seen stealing plants from a home in the 46500 block of East Peg Leg Road. The suspect was naked except for shoes and gloves.
On Nov. 10, Lawrence was allegedly spotted stealing from another home while wearing a ghillie suit. The PCSO said some of the items taken include 25 A/C evaporator coils and a vintage truck radiator.
Lawrence also allegedly stole an exotic tree from a home Nov. 11.
Deputies said when they searched Lawrence’s home, they recovered many of the stolen items.
They said they also found more than 26 marijuana plants in grow house.
Lawrence is facing charges of burglary, marijuana possession, cultivating of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
