Bryan man sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for failing to register as sex offender, traveling abroad without permission

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Williams County man was sentenced to almost 2 years in prison after traveling to Asia without permission and failing to register as a sex offender.
Mark Timothy Schafer, 49, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender and one count of failure to notify of international travel.
The Bryan man was convicted of gross sexual imposition in the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas in 2004. Court documents show Schafer was classified as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he is required to register his address every 90 days because his crime involved a victim under the age of 13.
Schafer registered as a sex offender following his release from prison and updated his registration multiple times in 2017, most recently with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.
He also applied for a passport in 2017 but failed to notify the Williams County Sheriff’s Office that he planned to travel abroad. He then traveled to China in November to teach English to children there.
Court documents show he was terminated from his post in China in January of this year and returned to the United States.
“This defendant ignored the law when he failed to register as a sex offender and traveled abroad to teach children,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “Our community is safer with this man behind bars.”
