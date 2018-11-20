Abandoned east Toledo home leaves neighbors worried for their safety

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Neighbors in an east Toledo neighborhood are fed up with a deteriorating home they say was supposed to be torn down over the weekend.
WTOL reported in July that neighbors said the abandoned home was putting people at risk of a potential fire or falling apart and landing on someone.
“They've been lighting up vacant houses around here again and I'm just worried about that,” said neighbor Christopher Cumming.
A fire isn't the only thing Cumming is worried about.
Just a few nights ago, he says bricks from the disintegrating chimney came crashing down, breaking a neighbor's window.
“It looks like this house could come down any minute," he said.
After numerous conversations between Christopher’s mother and the Land Bank, they say they were recently told the house would be down by November 17.
However, the Land Bank told WTOL 11 that date was given to Christopher and his mother by a contractor, not the Land Bank.
Christopher also said they told him they’d come block the house off.
But David Mann, President of the Land Bank, said because the house is clearly boarded up and blighted, people shouldn’t go on the property in the first place.
“Anybody who walks onto that site and put themselves at risk can do so,” said Mann. “That's why our goal has always been to remove the blighted house entirely and start fresh with something that is not dangerous for people to be around and not a nuisance to the neighborhood and we're on track with that.”
Mann said the demolition was delayed because of weather and scheduling conflicts with contractors. He said last month, though, the contract was awarded, and contractors have already been on site to prepare.
Mann also said the home should be coming down within the next week and a half.
“Everyone will have a little bit more piece of mind in the neighborhood,” said Mann.
