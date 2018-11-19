Why is wombat poop cubed? We finally have an answer

This is a four-square fecal feat

By Ed Payne | November 19, 2018 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:11 PM

ATLANTA (RNN) – Apparently, this has been a mystery in the animal kingdom for quite some time: Why is wombat poop cube-shaped?

Scientists from the University of Tasmania and Georgia Tech said they’ve figured out how the Australian marsupials pull off this trick. Their findings were presented at the 71st Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society’s Division of Fluid Dynamics in Atlanta on Sunday.

Wombat intestines are the key in this four-square fecal feat. They stretch unevenly, forcing the poop into about 3/4-inch (2 cm) cubes.

Here’s how scientists described it:


“In the final 8 percent of the intestine, feces changed from a liquid-like state into a solid state composed of separated cubes of length 2 cm. This shape change was due to the azimuthally varying elastic properties of the intestinal wall. By emptying the intestine and inflating it with a long balloon, we found that the local strain varies from 20 percent at the cube's corners to 75 percent at its edges. Thus, the intestine stretches preferentially at the walls to facilitate cube formation.”

Glad you asked, right?

The wombats use this convenient shape to stack their poop and mark their territory.

Scientist think this knowledge might be useful in other ways, like providing “insight into new manufacturing techniques for non-axisymmetric structures using soft tissues.”

Who knew wombat poop could be so inspiring?

