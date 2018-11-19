In smoldering wildfire ruins, life goes on for a hardy few

In this Nov. 14, 2018, photo, Krystin Harvey, right, and her daughter Araya Cipollini rest on property near the location of their home that was destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. "Everything is just at a standstill," said Harvey, who is one of the few who stayed behind with her family when the fire came. "There's nothing here, nobody. You don't hear the birds anymore." For a while, Krystin and her husband Phillip, who lost their mobile home, had been staying with Araya and their two other teenage daughters in a camper, trying to hang on to a piece of the life they had known. Eventually the family gave up and moved to Oroville, Calif., to stay with friends to have some stability and security, their cousins Patrick Knuthson said. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)