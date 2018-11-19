Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes future presidential candidate focuses on American workers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Senator Sherrod Brown may still be staying mum on a 2020 presidential run but he did say a Democrat hoping to win Ohio needs to focus on workers and their needs.
He said more attention must be paid to people who work hard and never get ahead.
Brown said he won the Senate seat because he talked about the dignity of work and respecting it.
“Whether I run or not, I’m hopeful that narrative, that message, begins to be a part of the narrative, among my colleagues, who want to be president, who have dreamed of it, frankly, for longer than i have,” he said.
Brown hopes the message becomes a part of the narrative among all Democrats who want to be president.
