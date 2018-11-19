Remains of Toledo serviceman missing in Korea are identified

WASHINGTON (WTOL) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that the remains of a U.S. serviceman from the Korean War are those of Army Pfc. Leo J. Duquette, 19, of Toledo. Duquette was accounted for on Aug. 8.
Duquette still has family in the area. A full military funeral for Duquette is planned for Dec. 15 in Lake Township.
In July 1950, Duquette was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, engaged in combat operations against North Korean forces near Choch’iwon, South Korea. Duquette could not be accounted-for and was declared missing in action on July 11, 1950.
In December 1953, based on a lack of information regarding his status, Duquette was declared deceased. In January 1956, he was declared non-recoverable.
In October 1950, the remains of 164 Americans were found in the vicinity of the Chonui and Choch’iwon, South Korea, in an area near where Duquette’s unit engaged in battle.
One set of remains, designated X-132, was processed for identification, but a match could not be made.
The remains were interred in American Cemetery No. 1, later renamed to United Nations Military Cemetery Taejon.
From October 1950 to September 1954, the American Graves Registration Service attempted to associate Unknown X-132 with a U.S. soldier. When a possible association could not be made, the remains were declared unidentifiable and Unknown X-132 was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu as an unknown.
On Oct. 16, 2017, Unknown X-132 was disinterred from the Punchbowl and sent to the laboratory for analysis.
To identify Duquette’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, as well as dental, anthropological and chest radiograph comparison analysis, and circumstantial evidence.
Today, 7,675 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by North Korean officials or recovered from North Korea by American recovery teams.
Duquette’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
