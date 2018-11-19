Police: 2 stabbed, 1 beaten with baseball bat during fight in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON (WTOL) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that took place in Port Clinton on Sunday.
The fight happened at 2029 E. State Rd. around 7:15 p.m.
Police say 18-year-old Daigan El Berri and 33-year-old Gregory Riggs were suffering from stab wounds and took themselves to the hospital before police arrived on scene.
Police say Riggs was treated and released, but El Barri was admitted to the hospital for observation.
Police say they found 57-year-old David Whitt at the scene and said he had been assaulted with a baseball bat. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
