Police looking for 3 sexual offenders who are wanted fugitives

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Officials are looking for 3 registered sex offenders from Toledo who have active warrants out for their arrest.
The United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Toledo Division say these 3 men are wanted fugitives:
- James Murray: 5′9″, 140 pounds. Murray is wanted for failure to register as a sexual offender. His last known address was the downtown Toledo area.
- Gary Eischen: 5′6″, 155 pounds. Eischen is wanted for failure to register as a sexual offender. His last known address was also the downtown Toledo area.
- John Hayden: 5′10″, 170 pounds. Hayden is wanted to burglary and cannot be found at his address in the downtown Toledo area where he is a registered sex offender.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-492-6833.
You can remain anonymous with a cash reward possible for information leading directly to an arrest.
