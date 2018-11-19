Police investigating complaints of security lights being shot out in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY (WTOL) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with an investigation involving security lights.
Police say they have received complaints of security lights being shot out in Liberty Township.
Police say they are concerned about the safety of the people who live at the residences being shot at, as well as the safety of the neighbors and their property due to the danger of stray bullets.
Anyone with any information should call the sheriff’s office at 419-523-3208.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.