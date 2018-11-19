Perrysburg School discussing growth concerns with the community

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Perrysburg Schools is growing and district leaders are looking to the community for cues on how to adapt.
“We added 264 students just this summer. That’s a five percent jump," Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
Hosler said the district has added about a thousand kids over the past decade and some of the buildings, which were built in the 1950s, are showing their age. He said it’s time to get a master plan together to address the needs.
“Do we want to be a community that has elementary schools that are 800, because that is certainly an option? Or do we want to be a community with neighborhood schools?” asked Hosler.
The district is hosting a public meeting next month to hopefully work towards an answer to that question and provide the community with data on the growth of the district.
WTOL 11 asked Hosler if a levy could be on the table.
“At some point in time it will be presented to the voters. Exactly what and how it will present itself, that’s what we’re doing now, is shaping that. And the community input is so important to that," he said.
Jan Materni’s son went through Perrysburg Schools.
“It’s a wonderful district. That’s why we moved here.” As far as supporting a levy that addresses the district’s growth concerns, she says, “I’d have to see what they’re proposing before I made up my mind," she said.
Hosler said the district plans to have a couple public meetings before presenting a plan to the Board of Education, hopefully in the spring.
The public meeting is December 5th at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Offices on Indiana Avenue.
