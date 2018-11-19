JR Smith teamed up with his brother to make a children’s book

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - JR Smith can now add children’s author to his list of accomplishments.
The 14-year NBA veteran has teamed up with his brother, former New York Knicks teammate Chris Smith, to write a children’s book called “Hoopsmiths.”
Life came full circle for the brothers who are just three years apart in 2012, when they played with one another in New York.
The book illustrated by Kris Carter, tells the true story of two young brothers who dream of playing the NBA but learn they’ll need each other’s help along the way.
“Their goal is to teach children about teamwork, good sportsmanship, and achieving goals in spite of obstacles,” publishing company Mascot Books said in a release.
J.R. and Chris will promote the book and sign copies at the Barnes and Noble at the Eton Chagrin Boulevard shopping center in Woodmere on Sunday, November 25 at 1 p.m.
