JEEP stays neutral in OSU, UM rivalry - honors both sides

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Uniquely situated right on the border of Ohio and Michigan, it’s no wonder Toledoans are torn over who to root for in the biggest rivalry in college football.
Some say the fact that Toledo is - you know - in Ohio makes rooting for the Buckeyes the obvious choice.
Other’s say, the fact that Ann Arbor is closer to Toledo is a good enough reason to pull for the Wolverines.
Both are good arguments and ones that aren’t likely to be settled any time soon.
Toledo’s most iconic company, however, is smart enough not to take sides.
On the weekend before the “Game” Jeep had four of their famous Wranglers on display in front of the giant JEEP sign.
Maize, blue, scarlet, and gray.
Best to stay neutral in this disagreement.
