Historic Fostoria home destroyed Sunday

FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) - A Fostoria family is now homeless, after a weekend blaze tore through their home.
The historic home on Tiffin Street in Fostoria caught fire early Sunday morning, but local fire crews were actually on the scene before any calls to 9-1-1 had come in.
“Actually, one of the guys at the fire station, which is right behind this house, smelled smoke. So, they got the crew together and started driving around until they found it, and they knocked on the gentleman’s door and he was already on his way downstairs,” said Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert.
Despite their preemptive response, crews had to take a defensive position shortly after arriving because of how widespread the flames were. According to Chief Herbert, one of the firefighters on scene was struck by falling debris, injuring his ribs.
Herbert’s said though crews were there quickly, the size and age of these older homes in the neighborhood make it difficult to contain the flames.
“They’re just massive houses square foot-wise, so it’s just a little harder to get where you want to be. And in these houses that are 100 to 150 years old, people are always adding on or moving rooms, so there’s a lot of places for a fire to hide,” said Herbert.
Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Herbert said with the fire damage to the upper floor and water damage to the lower, the historic home is more than likely a total loss.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.