Funeral arrangements set for Carroll Twp. firefighter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - The funeral arrangements for a firefighter killed while responding to a call have been finalized.
Daniel Lucius, 33, was responding to a call for a woman with low blood sugar when he crashed his vehicle in a pond.
Members of the Carroll Township Fire Department worked to save him from the cold water, but it was too late.
Lucius was a volunteer firefighter for the Carroll Township Fire Department since the summer of last year. Friends and fellow first responders say Dan Lucius had an infectious smile and a generous soul.
The Carroll Township Emergency Medical and Fire Service says Lucius will be honored with a firefighter funeral. Firefighters wishing to participate in the funeral should contact Chief Josh Hartbarger with an estimated number of personnel and apparatus expected to attend.
Chief Hartbarger can be reached by phone at 419-262-6502 or email at jhartbarger@whitehouseoh.gov.
Firefighters wishing to pay respects should call the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 23 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral home can be reached at 419-898-3011.
A firefighter walk-through will take place and conclude the public visitation at 7:45 p.m. Firefighters wishing to participate in the walk-through should be at the funeral home no later than 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oak Harbor on Nov 24. Fire departments wishing to attend the funeral should have personnel and apparatus in place by 9 a.m.
Further directions will be provided by the staging officer and other senior officers.
