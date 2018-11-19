First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Patchy and dense areas of fog are expected this morning, likely through 10 a.m. Very low visibility and freezing fog will be expected with delays in travel possible.
Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies will be expected again today with a chill feel. Temperatures this morning will start in the middle and upper 20s.
It will remain cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. It will likely stay in the upper 30s through the middle of the week.
Dry weather will be expected for the busy travel day on Wednesday. Highs will be close to 40 degrees.
Dry on Thanksgiving day with temperatures near the low and middle 40s. On Friday, highs may reach into the 50s. Rain will become likely Friday night and into Saturday.
