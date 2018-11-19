Findlay Police searching for man who robbed Great Scot grocery store

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Officers responded to the Great Scot grocery store in Findlay on Saturday morning after reports that a man robbed the store.
According to police, a clerk was working a register around 10 a.m. when they assisted a man with a small purchase.
Afterwards, that man left the store and waited outside for a short time before re-entering the store and approaching the same cashier.
Police say, the man then brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the drawer.
The cashier handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled the store, on foot, to the east.
Police were unable to locate the suspect after searching the area.
The suspect is being described as a white male wearing white athletic shoes, a black stocking hat and a black varsity style jacket.
The jacket had white striping around the wrist and waist areas as well as large white lettering across the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call Findlay Police.
