FDA: Honey pacifiers suspected in botulism cases

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding parents not to give honey to children younger than 1-year-old. This includes pacifiers dipped in honey.
The FDA has received reports that at least 4 babies in Texas who had used honey pacifiers were hospitalized with botulism.
Botulism is a rare but serious illness that causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death.
The FDA says the pacifiers in question were purchased in Mexico, but similar products are available in the United States through online retailers.
Honey is a known source of spores that have previously been linked in some cases of infant botulism, according to the FDA.
Any parents who purchased a pacifier dipped in honey should stop using it and discard it immediately.
