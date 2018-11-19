Family left out in cold after Lake Twp. fire damages home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A family is out in the cold after a fire destroyed their home in Lake Township early Monday morning.
The fire happened at their home on First Street inside Woodlakes modular home park.
Crews say heavy fire was coming from the living room area of the home when they arrived on scene. They say the fire spread throughout the home.
All the family members were able to escape, but four dogs are still unaccounted for. Crews did an extensive search inside the home for the dogs.
Crews say the house was majorly damaged.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.