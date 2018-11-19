Exactly how much more do we drink on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving?

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving has become the biggest bar night of the year.
By Dan DeRoos | November 19, 2018 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 3:21 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of drinking.

New Year’s Eve is the biggest overall party night.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest single bar night earning the nicknames “Drinksgiving,” “Dunksgiving” and “Blackout Wednesday.”

Drinksgiving is coming! The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is the biggest "bar night" of the year, according to Inside Upserve. I guess people need time away from family, before time with the family!

There are numbers to prove the popularity of getting away from family and heading to the bar before it becomes an all day eat and family-fest on Thursday.

The restaurant management platform Upserve tracked digital terminal sales from more than 10,000 bars and restaurants for the past three years on the second Wednesday of November and then the fourth Wednesday.

According to Upserve, there was a 63 percent increase in average liquor sales, a 68 percent increase in average beer sales and 62 percent in cocktail sales.

Upsever is the ticket system many restaurants and bars use to ring in orders.

On the second Wednesday of November, over a three year span, there were roughly 1.5 million tickets rung up.

On Drinkgiving that number jumps to 2 million, which is an increase of 31.7 percent according to Upserve.

The bar business does huge business on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Hence the title "Drinksgiving."
