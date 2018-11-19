Driver loses control, flips vehicle in west Toledo crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in west Toledo early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Sylvania Avenue near Secor Road.

Police say that the driver lost control of a Chevy Tahoe and struck a pole. The crash caused the vehicle to flip over.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It is unclear if that person was the driver or a passenger.

Toledo Edison crews were on scene to repair the damaged pole.

The crash is under investigation.

