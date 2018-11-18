Bengals lose to the Ravens and tie for the final wild card playoff spot

BALTIMORE, MD (WXIX) - Driving for a potential game-tying field goal chance, Cody Core dropped an Andy Dalton pass on the fourth down as the Bengals lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
On the fourth down and needing three yards for a first down, Dalton tried to connect with Core on the sideline near midfield. Core turned to see the ball just as it arrived and couldn’t control the catch.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, making his first NFL start after a Heisman Trophy career at Louisville, ran for 117 yards. The Ravens finished with 265 yards rushing as a team against Marvin Lewis and his defense in his first game since taking over as the team’s defensive coordinator.
The Bengals had multiple chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t convert. Randy Bullock missed a 52-yard field goal one drive before Dalton and Core couldn’t connect on fourth down.
The Bengals are now one of five AFC teams with a 5-5 record and tied for the final wildcard playoff spot.
The Bengals return home next Sunday to play the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.
