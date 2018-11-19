Attempted child abduction in Fremont

FREMONT (WTOL) - According to the Fremont Police Department, a man attempted to abduct an elementary student on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at 4:13 p.m. in the area of Hayes Ave. and South Park Ave.
A white male wearing a red hoodie with white lettering tried to grab the student and was last seen running from the scene northbound on Park Ave.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department.
The police department is working with Fremont City Schools to ensure the safety of all students.
