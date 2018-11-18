The Week Ahead: Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An immediate warm-up isn't coming the next few days but dry weather is likely for your Thanksgiving travel plans. Highs will climb to near 40 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Breezy weather is likely Wednesday morning as highs remain cool for mid November in the lower 40s.
Our weather pattern becomes more active Saturday with scattered rain showers likely. A stronger system is possible early next week with a rain/snow mix, we will be watching closely!
