Snow continues to fall throughout your Sunday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Light snow will continue to fall throughout the day today with less than an inch accumulation.
Roads and sidewalks are wet and a little slippery. Today’s high will hover 40.
Snow winds down after sunset with a colder night, with the low in the mid 20s. Watch for wet surfaces to freeze by morning.
Monday will be partly cloudy with the high around 38. A slight chance of evening snowfall is possible after dark.
Wednesday morning is the OSU vs. UM pregame show on FOX! It is expected to be partly cloudy with morning temps low 30s.
Thanksgiving Day gives us some better weather. It is expected to be partly sunny and warmer. It will be the perfect day to participate in the Turkey Trot!
Friday brings us the Lights Before Christmas! It looks like it’s going to be partly cloudy with a high of 49.
On Saturday, we have another OSU vs. UM pregame show. It is expected to be 47 degrees with a chance of rain.
