Oregon City Council to discuss raising water rates

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Members of Oregon City Council will consider a plan to raise water and sewer rates for city residents on Monday evening.
According to city documents, the proposed changes would increase the average combined water and sewer bill by 22 percent over the course of three years, with the final planned increase coming in 2021.
City leaders say customers who use the most water will see larger increases than the average home owner.
In a letter to city council members, Oregon's City Administrator, Mike Beazley, cites a number of factors leading to these proposed rate increases.
Those factors include dealing with microcystin in the lake, increased regulations from the state and expected increased costs associated with waterline replacement and sewer lining over the next decade.
City leaders say, even with these increases, Oregon has one of the lowest water rates in the state of Ohio.
This will be discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting, Monday at 8 p.m.
