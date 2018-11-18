Next generation Dunkin’ Donuts coming to northwest Ohio

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - A new Dunkin' Donuts will open in Perrysburg on Monday, but not like the Dunkin’ Donuts you’re probably used to.
It's a "next generation" concept store and will be the first of its kind in northwest Ohio.
For the grand opening, Dunkin' is partnering with the Toledo Walleye and will feature a Walleye-themed doughnut.
People who come out for the grand opening will have an opportunity to win Walleye tickets and free coffee for a year when they post a picture on Twitter using the hashtag #PerrysburgRunsOnDunkin.
According to Dunkin Donuts, the store will be of a select few around the country that will be testing the brands new “Dunkin’” signage and design.
The new Dunkin’ Donuts is in the old Charlie’s Restaurant on Dixie Highway and Eckel Junction Road.
