Family safe, firefighter injured in Fostoria house fire
By WTOL Newsroom | November 18, 2018 at 9:27 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 9:27 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One Fostoria firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a home near Fostoria City Park on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m., but the fire continued for at least two hours.

Review Times photographer Leland Spencer shared a video of the fire on Facebook.

Posted by M Leyland Spencer on Sunday, November 18, 2018

When firefighters arrived on scene, the father and son were out safely along with a couple of their dogs.

One firefighter was treated and released with a rib injury.

According to fire department, the father said they were heating the second floor with a gas insert fireplace.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

