Family safe, firefighter injured in Fostoria house fire

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One Fostoria firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a home near Fostoria City Park on Sunday morning.
The call came in around 5 a.m., but the fire continued for at least two hours.
Review Times photographer Leland Spencer shared a video of the fire on Facebook.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the father and son were out safely along with a couple of their dogs.
One firefighter was treated and released with a rib injury.
According to fire department, the father said they were heating the second floor with a gas insert fireplace.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
