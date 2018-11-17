2020 walking or running mate? Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts German Shepherd from animal shelter

(RNN) - Former Vice President Joe Biden walked into a pet facility and left with a new friend.
A worthy 2020 presidential running mate, perhaps? With a name like Major, maybe a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?
The German Shepherd was part of a litter that was surrendered to the Delaware Humane Association.
“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!” the agency said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Biden and his wife Jill had been fostering Major but the couple got attached and were not ready to give him back.
“I’m ugly crying,” said Deanna Rayment on Facebook.
“Met him a few weeks ago, amazing man and his love of dogs has my vote,” said Joanne Campagna.
The Bidens are known to be animal lovers. Biden adopted a 9-month-old lab mix named Peggy in 2014. The dog had been abandoned in Mississippi, according to USA TODAY.
Biden also showed Major a photo of himself with his siblings.
Biden has not yet announced his intent to run in 2020 despite being the top Democrat choice to face President Donald Trump.
