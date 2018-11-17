UT Relay for life raising money for cancer patients and their caregivers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a special Friday night at the University of Toledo.
Students, faculty and staff walked at the Rec Center in the annual Relay for Life. About 1,500 people came expecting to raise $68,000 for the American Cancer Society during the 12-hour walk.
The event will help local cancer patients and their caregivers and bring greater awareness about cancer in our community.
“I really think it says the University of Toledo is so philanthropic,” according to U.T. student Ambika Sood.
The emotional highlight of the walk is when cancer survivors are introduced to the crowd, each receiving an rousing ovation. They come as living examples to those now fighting the disease to never give up.
“Just keep a smile, keep going, keep moving every day, get up, take one minute, one hour at a time to get through it” said Jodi Stewart.
“Have your friends and family close to you. Always have hope," added Vicki Lohnes.
Not every survivor beat cancer late in life. Some were stricken in childhood.
“I was two years old. Keeping a positive attitude on life and knowing I’ve survived 19 years” said Maureen Hickey.
“I played football throughout my life, baseball, wrestled lead a perfectly normal life. There’s hope for everyone," added Kevin jones.
And that’s what every Relay for Life is all about: Hope for everyone.
