TPD, TFD expected to add 40 new officers, firefighter recruits pending budget passage

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The proposed Toledo City Budget is out and there’s money for a new recruiting class of 40 police officers.
If approved, this would mean more new faces patrolling the streets and 30 percent of officer on the force having five or fewer years of experience.
"We see about on average 30 retirements a year," Toledo Police Lieutenant Keven Toney said.
That large number of retirements is due to large police recruiting classes in the 1980's. The 40 new recruits can expect their training to be much different than their retiring counterparts.
"When we talk about training now versus the 80s, the academy is longer, we have a 6 month academy now," Lt. Toney said. "Back then there was really no field training program, it was, you were maybe sent out with a Veteran for a little bit."
The formal field training allows the cadets to learn more techniques, including de-escalation tactics. Toney also said the department is seeing a lot more college graduates applying to become officers.
Forty new firefighters will also begin training with the Toledo Fire Department in February if the City’s proposed budget passes.
"This will help us get in to a time to get overtime under control going into the second half of 2019," Toledo Fire Pvt. Sterling Rahe said. "We had projected to start a class this last August, and that got pushed into February."
This means more firefighters will be better rested before long shifts.
"We work a 24 hour shift, we have 48 hours off, and we're busy, we're expected to be over 60,000 calls and runs again this year," Rahe said.
The relief won't be immediate however, since the recruits still have to get months of training out of the way first.
"Fire Certifications, state of Ohio fire certifications and those who will be trained to an EMT basic level that takes about five, five and a half months to go through that process," Rahe said.
So current firefighters can expect some relief from overtime beginning in the second part of 2019 if the current proposed budget passes.
