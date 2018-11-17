Proposed Stand Your Ground Law has mixed reviews among Toledoans

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ohio’s one step closer to the controversial Stand Your Ground Law becoming a reality after being voted on by the House on Wednesday.
The Bill would give armed Ohioans the right to ‘stand your ground’ instead of retreating if faced with a threat in a public place.
It would also shift the burden of proof in self-defense cases to the prosecution.
As of right now, if you commit an act and claim self-defense, then the burden to prove self-defense is on the defendant.
If the bill goes through the Senate, that could all change.
“It shifts the burden to the prosecution to now prove, in fact that it was not self-defense,” said Jeffrey Lingo, Chief of the Special Units Division at the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office. “That is probably one of the biggest changes in the law.”
“You shouldn’t have to flee,” said Ken Shields, owner of Cleland’s. “You should be able to stand your ground and protect your life.”
Shields says the law is all about self-preservation. He also thinks the law would and should change how society looks at being guilty until proven innocent.
“It puts a lot of people in bad spots because of that,” said Shields. “It can cost you thousands and thousands of dollars, it could cost you’re your livelihood and you may be the most innocent person that’s ever had something happen to them.”
However, Ray Wood, President of the Toledo NAACP, thinks the law could put African Americans in danger.
“We see it impacting people that look like us even more so,” said Wood. “Where Travyon Martin was the national case but there’s been a lot of other cases where blacks have been targeted even and we’re not going to give up the fight.”
Lingo said if the law passes, people need to have a clear understanding of what it actually means.
“You just have to be careful in the application of the law,” said Lingo. “There may be people that misunderstand the law and think they can go create a situation and then use this change in the law to defend themselves, and that may very well not be the case.”
The bill will now be voted on by the Senate, however, Governor John Kasich intends on vetoing the bill even if it passes.
That might not be enough, though. House Speaker Ryan Smith said Republicans would have enough votes to override Kasich’s veto if it makes it that far.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.