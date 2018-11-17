Local health department runs out of flu vaccine

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - One local health department is out of an important vaccine that might help keep you safe this winter. They say the reason is simple, funding.
While health officials are still urging you to get your flu vaccine, you can’t get yours at the Sandusky County Health Department because they are out of the adult vaccines and very low on children’s.
“We’re known as the leader in the community on immunization,” said Bethany Brown, MSN, RN and Sandusky County Health Commissioner. “So this is a real struggle for us not to have these needed vaccines for our residents.”
It was a tough realization on November 7th for the Sandusky County Health Department, that’s because their levy failed by just 805 votes. Leaders knew that loss meant cuts. This comes after several years of other cuts, including staffing and more. With less dollars they were forced to order fewer flu vaccines and have already run out as the season is just getting underway.
“It is one of our essential public health services is to ensure that we have needed vaccines for our community and if something happens that somebody didn’t get it because we couldn’t provide it, it would be devastating,” said Brown.
The Health Department does have about 50 vaccines left for children from six months to six years old, but they admit they are encouraging patients to look elsewhere for their shot. They say the shortage is only happening at the health department because of funding.
Plenty of other physicians, pharmacies and urgent care facilities in their area have the vaccine and have been notified of the health department’s shortage.
Leaders are pleading for your help in the future as they face this reality in several areas.
“If the funding doesn’t increase with the next levy we will be making significant cuts to our immunization programs and other services that we provide here in the community,” explained Health Commissioner Bethany Brown.
Voters rejected Sandusky County Health Department’s first levy increase in 30 years. It would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $30 dollars.
Despite the loss, leaders say they are desperate for additional funds because of the threat of severe cuts. They’re going back to voters in May and will fight for a yes vote because so many services depend on it.
“I really don’t know what the health department would look like if we don’t have this levy money,” said Brown.
Leaders predict next year their supply of the flu vaccine will again be cut in half from the supply that has already run out this year.
