Have fun and give back with 'A Night on the Polar Express’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you’re looking for ways to give back and enjoy the holidays, we have the perfect event for you!
Arriving in downtown Toledo is the Second Annual “On Track for Education--A Night on the Polar Express.”
It’s a magical evening benefiting two local non-profit organizations: Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund (NOSF) and HOPE Learning Academy Foundation.
This special event features culinary treats from local restaurants, delicious drinks and special interactive experiences from other local organizations.
All proceeds raised from this event directly benefit NOSF and HOPE.
“A Night on the Polar Express” takes place on Sunday, December 2.
