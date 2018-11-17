Gas prices fluctuate heading into holiday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’ve been seeing gas prices go up and down all over the map over the past few weeks.
An energy expert, Chris Ventura, Executive Director at the Midwest Division of the Consumer Energy Alliance explains why.
"With every holiday season, you will see probably a little bit of an increase at the gas station as we get closer to the holidays, and part of that is just the fact with more people filling up, they need to move more gasoline via tanker truck and we've really got a limited supply of both tanker trucks and truck drivers to get that increased volume of gasoline out into the gas stations,” Ventura said.
In Downtown Toledo on Friday, people stopped for gas, but many decided not to fill their tanks.
With prices falling under $2 a gallons here this week, those we talked to are willing to get what they need and hope prices will go back down.
Bre Vasquez has a large van to fill up and said she normally only does so when the prices are really good.
“Filling up? No, I just want to grab some gas real quick and then take off," said Bre.
Heidi Smith is making the trek with her family out to Chillicothe for the holiday and doesn’t expect to see lower prices anywhere along her route.
“I don’t think it’s cheap anywhere. I think it’s probably cheapest at your local grocery store where you save points,” said Heidi.
According to AAA, gas prices are at their highest in 4 years.
The national average is $2.79 right now which is 31 cents higher than last year.
Toledo is lower, in part because we're in close proximity to refineries, so depending where you're headed, it may be best to fill up here before you head out.
“As long as the price of crude oil continues on its current trajectory, and there’s no market shock, you know, we expect to see the gasoline for at least the rest of the year be a little bit below $2.60 a gallon," said Ventura.
Despite higher fuel prices – upping the costs of those long car rides to Grandma's house – America will see its busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2005.
That's both for those traveling locally and for folks going more than 50 miles away, needing extra fuel to reach their destinations.
If you’re in a real pinch this year, Ventura recommends planning your routes ahead of time, especially for tasks like Black Friday shopping where you may be able to conserve fuel and lower your gas usage, saving you both time and money.
