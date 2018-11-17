First Alert Forecast: Snow moving in tonight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight the light drizzle/rain will begin to turn to wet snowflakes after 11 p.m. A light snowfall will continue through the overnight with some places picking up a 0.5″ to 1.5″ of snowfall into Sunday morning.
Findlay and south and east of I-75 will likely not see much accumulation. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 30s.
Sunday will start off with wet snowflakes before turning into a rain/snow mix and eventually into all rain by afternoon. Highs will reach near 40 with most snow slowly melting.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s Sunday night as the the skies start to clear.
Next Week: Another shot of rain/snow will move in early in the week before more a mild feel arrives close to Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.