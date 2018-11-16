Director Steven Caple Jr. talks Cleveland influence in Creed II

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland native Steven Caple Jr. has had his life change dramatically in the past 3 years.
From showing his short films in basements to having multi-million dollar funding he’s a prime example of what happens when hard work and talent combine.
In 2016 he made headlines with his feature film “The Land."
The story focuses on four teenage boys who dream of using their skateboarding skills to obtain a life of stardom outside of Cleveland.
The film meant a lot to him; he was on location in the city that raised him.
Just miles from where he attended John Marshall High School.
He followed up by receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Film Studies from Baldwin Wallace University.
Following his work on ‘The Land’,' he was tapped to script the an HBO miniseries on Emmitt Till.
He’s on a short list of young black creatives making waves, and wants others to know their dreams aren’t too far-fetched.
No matter the project, Caple Jr., wants to tell stories with feeling, that’s the same reason he got the nod from Sly and Michael B. Jordan personally to direct the film.
Initially, the plan was to do premieres in the likes of New York, London, and Africa.
But the 30-year-old director had one request, “Can we stop in Cleveland?”
So he did, Caple Jr. spent hours at Valley View Cinemark Thursday night speaking with fans and creatives offering words of encouragement and advice.
Creed II follows an emotional story of fighter and son. You’ll feel for both boxers as their stories play out, and between the fast-paced fight scenes you just might shed a tear or two.
The film is in theaters nationwide November 21.
Watch the full trailer below:
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.