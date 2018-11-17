Community mourning the loss of Carroll Twp. firefighter killed in the line of duty

CARROLL TWP. (WTOL) - An Ottawa County community is mourning the loss of a first responder.
Friends and fellow first responders say Dan Lucius had an infections smile.
They say he was a generous soul who would have given the shirt off his back to anyone who asked for it.
He left a great mark on his community, and healing from his loss will be difficult.
Dan Lucius was responding to a call for help on Wall St. in Carroll Township on Thursday night.
While he was driving his own personal vehicle, a treacherous curve in the road deceived him.
He lost control of his truck, plunging into an icy pond nearby.
He called 911, and while officers went to help, dispatchers lost contact with him.
Meanwhile, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the original call for help — a woman whose blood sugar had dropped from 147 to 54. Her daughters say they briefly heard sirens that suddenly ceased. They wondered if it was the TV. Then, they say the arriving deputies were surprised Lucius had not arrived before them.
"They got her blood sugar back up, and she was fine, and then they left. They were planning on going further down the road to find this vehicle. They assumed he got out, I guess. And it was just feet from here. And it was the responder that was coming to take care of my mom,” said Melissa Elarton, fighting tears.
The deputies left the house and discovered Lucius’ truck in the water at the end of the road. A deputy jumped in to help, making it to the front of the truck before his body began to shut down in the frigid water. Three Carroll Township EMT’s then arrived, putting on cold water gear to pull Lucius from his truck.
They tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Lucius served as a volunteer firefighter for the Carroll Township Fire Department since the summer of last year. Fellow first responders say Dan served admirably and had plans to continue his training.
He also worked at Riverview Industries, a center that connects people with disabilities to meaningful work experiences. It was there that he recently found love. Those at Riverview say they are heartbroken with Dan’s loss.
Even those who were waiting for Dan to respond to their call for help say they had a previous chance encounter with him at the Apple Butter Festival. The Elarton sisters made eye contact with Dan, and he smiled a huge, genuine smile back at them. Strangers whose paths would cross again.
The daughter who made the 911 call says she's struggling not to blame herself in his death.
"He was doing his job, so he lost his life trying to save our mom's life,” said Melissa Elarton, biting back tears.
“We're very thankful, but it's very, it's very unfortunate, and I feel awful for his family. It's heartbreaking. He was trying to do something selfless,” said Amie Elarton.
The Elartons say Dan Lucius was their hero. They are forever thankful for his service and sacrifice in the line of duty. They want to send their deepest sympathies and gratitude to his family.
Funeral Services are pending with Robinson Walker Funeral Home in Oak Harbor.
